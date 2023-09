Out of an abundance of caution due to the high winds and heavy rains forecast from Tropical Storm Ophelia, we are postponing Long Island DogFest to a later date. Stay tuned for more details, and get ready to enjoy DogFest Long Island with your furry friends, while supporting Canine Companions!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/caninelongisland/posts/6209870572450077/

–Submitted by John Bentzinger