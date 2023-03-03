Lots Of Singing And Dancing In Seaford’s ‘Young Frankenstein’

A comedy horror film dating back almost 50 years will be reborn on the Seaford High School stage, as the Drama Club will perform “Young Frankenstein” from March 2-4.

The show is based on the 1974 movie directed by Mel Brooks. It includes a cast of 38 student-actors. Playing the leads are Dylan Quinn as Dr. Fredrick Frankenstein, Raelyn Luft as Inga, Karl Leudesdorff as the monster, Erin Ortiz as Frau Blucher, Troy Tyznar as Igor, Hailey Falta as Elizabeth, Kieran Calderaro as Inspector Kemp, Gianna Maringo as Ziggy and Dylan Wong as the Hermit.

“It’s not easy to do a Mel Brooks comedy, and they nail it,” director and choreographer Samantha Gates-Weber said of her actors. “They’re very talented.”

Ms. Gates-Weber said that the two-act show features a lot of dancing. Major musical numbers are “The Brain,” “Transylvania Mania,” “Together Again” and “Puttin’ On the Ritz.”

Also supporting the show are musical director and pit conductor Gina Salvia, producer and set designer Curtis Tripoli and lighting director Nick Coacci.

Show times are Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Seaford High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for students and $12 and are available by contacting Mr. Tripoli at ctripoli@seaford.k12.ny.us. There will also be a free performance for local senior citizens and scouts on Thursday, March 2 at 4 p.m.

–Submitted by the Seaford School District