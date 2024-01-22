Louise Cassano Exhibits Art At Levittown Library

Exhibiting in a solo show at the Levittown Library during the month of January is Louise Cassano, a longtime resident of Levittown.

A former award-winning news reporter, editor and entrepreneur with degrees in Fine Arts, American Studies and Communication Arts, Louise believes that art is a form of communication.

In the past few years, Cassano has transitioned from her home-based public relations business, LuCas Communications, to enjoying the opportunity to pursue her life’s dream as an artist.

This is Cassano’s third art show at Levittown Library in recent years. She enjoys the opportunity to exhibit her work for a period of time, which affords viewers the opportunity to view her work in a leisurely way, which, she says, is the way art should be viewed.

Drawing and painting has been a hobby and pastime for Cassano for her entire life. She calls her recent ventures into painting her “retirement plan”. She is owner and principal of LuCas Communications, a Levittown-based public relations business started in 1994.

Cassano is actively involved in the Levittown community. She is one of the original founders of Levittown Community Council for which she served as charter president.

Levittown has been her home since she was in third grade at Abbey Lane School. She’s a graduate of Levittown Memorial High School and serves on the board of the Levittown Chamber of Commerce since 1994 when she started her business.

She and her husband Mauro moved into a cape cod home when they married in 1964 and they’ve raised their two sons, Joseph and Andrew, who attended Levittown elementary schools and are graduates of Chaminade High School.

Mauro is a retired professor of mathematics at Nassau Community College, who handles all of the matting and framing and photographing of her art work. She calls him her “indispensable resource” and insists that her exhibits are as much his as hers.

The current exhibit is at Levittown Public Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane, Levittown throughout the month of January.

–Submitted by Louise Cassano