MacArthur Boys And Girls Win Conference Soccer Titles

The MacArthur boys and girls soccer programs each captured their respective conference titles. It also happens to be the third consecutive conference championships for each program.

The boys clinched the Conference A East title, while the girls went unbeaten to capture the Conference A1 championships. The Lady Generals are 11-0-2. The Generals are 11-1-1. The boys are coached by veteran Andrew Atkins, while the girls are led on the sidelines by first-year soccer coach Steve Costello.

“It feels great to win another conference title,” senior forward Kaitlyn Tung said. “We’ve all worked so hard this entire season to stay undefeated and give our all into every game we played.”

Added junior striker Sara Kealey, “It feels great to celebrate a conference title again. The hard work, commitment and bond we share on and off the field the past two years contributes to our success. We need to continue to learn from what we can improve on and develop to be a stronger team each practice and game. Our coaches continue to push us to be the best we can be.”

The Lady Generals have already advanced two rounds into the playoffs, beating Floral Park, 1-0, and Wantagh, 1-0. They are led by a stingy defense that has allowed just one goal this entire season. Senior goalkeeper Lexie Thompson and her backline is responsible for a dozen shutouts.

“It feels amazing knowing what the team has been capable of for the past few years and being a part of something special,” senior defender Ava Angiuli said.

The MacArthur girls team is looking for a deep playoff run.

“We should be concerned with all the teams we are up against as you never know what can happen in playoffs,” said Kealey, who has seven goals and an assist on the season. “I know the Lady Generals will give their all in the playoffs.”

Tung has eight goals and five assists on year. She said that success in the playoffs is all about focus and continuing their unparalleled work-ethic in practice, adding, “The postseason mentality is to stay focused at all times. We practice with intensity and are always looking to raise the bar. We did well in our season games and now are looking to do even better, and it’s going to come from showing up to every practice ready to play and get better. The team is very focused on watching film as well and having made it a top priority so we can learn from any mistakes or setbacks we have faced in games.”

Added Anguili, “This postseason is just like any other post season. We go in not taking teams lightly and playing with confidence and determination. There’s no team we are concerned about but I would say ourselves because if we don’t play our game then we have some problems.”

The boys team at MacArthur is on a similar path.

“It feels great to be repeat as conference champions,” senior goalkeeper Tyler Behr said. “This was a goal for not only myself, but everyone else on the team. The team couldn’t have been happier especially because of other teams counting us out.”

Offensively, the Generals are led by James Eden (six goals, eight assists), Keiran Weber (four goals, eight assists), Cristian Perez Franco (six goals, four assists), Austen Roth (eight goals, two assists) and Joey Mahoney (three goals, six assists).

But the team’s calling card is the Generals defense. Last season they posted 11 shutouts, the most in Nassau County. This season the Generals have yielded just six goals and posted eight shutouts thus far.

“We are a successful team both on and off the field,” senior defender Tyler Mormando said. “On the field we have a good chemistry for knowing how each other plays, which stems from our ‘brotherhood’ off the field. For example, we all go and dye our hair blonde together before the start of the season, go for team dinners before big games and we talk about strategy and how to outplay our opponents.”

The Generals were upset in the first round of the playoffs last season, losing a heartbreaker to Plainedge in a shootout. This year, the Generals have bigger aspirations.

“The goal for the playoffs is to make sure each game isn’t our last, especially for the seniors,” Mormando said. “Also, I want us to have fun, while still being competitive. It’d be nice to go all the way to states and finish on top and bring the win home for MacArthur. We are always keeping an eye on our opponents, taking it one game at a time, and we leave it all out on the field when that first whistle blows, because we never know when that last whistle blows. If that happens, it will be our final game together.”

Added Behr, “The goal for playoffs is the same as always. One game at a time. It is a motto the whole team has really grasped and hasn’t let go of, which I am very proud of. This team is ready for everything thrown our way and will do whatever to advance and make a deep run in this years playoffs.”

Like the girls program, the boys have spent numerous years playing together on MacArthur’s varsity, as well as club teams.

“I think what makes this team so successful is the work we put in to make this team the best it can be, and while the chemistry last year was great, this year’s is the best it has been for my four years on the team,” Behr said. “It all starts from the coaches getting the team to be all in, which they have done a fantastic job doing. It is not only the chemistry that makes this team so special, it is also all of the fun this team has. We look at MacArthur varsity soccer not only as a team but as a brotherhood and a family.”

