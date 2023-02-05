MacArthur Excels At Indoor Track Championships

The MacArthur varsity relay teams continue their tradition of excellence. Both the boys and girls 4×400 relay teams captured Conference II championships last week at the Conference Championships held at St. Anthony’s High School. The MacArthur boys and girls are the defending winter and spring 4×400 Nassau County champions.

The girls 4×400 team. Left to right: Jocelyn Cleary, Carly Koprowski,
Angelina Widmer and Violet Paplow.

The girls relay team posted a time of 4:28 and won by seven seconds. The winning girls team was led by freshman Violet Paplow, Sophomore Jocelyn Cleary, Sophomore Angelina Widmer and senior Carly Koprowski. Koprowski ran a 60-second anchor leg.

The Boys 4×400 meter is comprised of seniors Dylan Vargas, Jack Longobucco, Kieran Weber and Jack Maurer. They ran their second fastest time of the season clocking 3 minutes and 37 seconds to win the Conference championship. As of now, the boys will be the No. 2 seed in the Nassau County Indoor Championship next month.

The Boys 4×400 relay team. Left to right: Dylan Vargas, Jack Maurer, Kieran Weber and Jack Longobucco. (Contributed photos)

In addition to the relays, Widmer finished second overall in the Girls 1,000 meter race and received All-Conference Honors. Vargas finished third overall in the Boys 55 meter hurdles and also earned All-Conference honors. Senior Jack Maurer medaled in the Boys Open 300 meters by running a personal record of 38.01 seconds and finishing 4th overall.

While Koprowski anchored the winning 4×400, she had an impressive evening prior to the relays. Carly won the Conference Championship in the 600 meters with a time of 1:39.81. That’s the second best time in Nassau County this season and it also qualified Carly for the New Balance Indoor National Championship taking place in Boston in March.

