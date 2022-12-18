MacArthur High School Athlete Alexandra Thompson Earns Prestigious All-American Honor

The Levittown Public School District Athletic Department is proud to announce that General Douglas MacArthur High School student athlete Alexandra Thompson has been named an All-American, the highest honor that a high school athlete can earn.



Thompson, the goalkeeper for MacArthur’s outstanding girls’ soccer team—a Long Island Champion—has earned the honor of joining the United Soccer Coaches High School All-American team with her impressive plays on the field and her tremendous personal characteristics off the field. She was one of only four goalkeepers in the entire nation named to this team, one of only three players from New York State and the only player from Long Island to earn this honor.

The district congratulates Thompson for this extraordinary accomplishment.

—Submitted by the Levittown School District