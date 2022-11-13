MacArthur High School Performers Showcase Mama Mia!

Performers from General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public School District showcased a sneak peek at their upcoming presentation of Mama Mia!



Before the business meeting of the board of education began on Nov. 2, MacArthur performers took to the stage at Levittown Memorial Education Center. They displayed their renditions of popular Mama Mia! songs including “Dancing Queen.”

The shows will take place on Nov. 18 and 19 at MacArthur High School.

—Submitted by Levittown Public Schools