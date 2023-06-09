MacArthur High School Students Honored In Writing Contest

The Levittown Public School District congratulates all the General Douglas MacArthur High School winners in this year’s Martin J. Kelly Annual Writing Contest.

Hosted by the Irish Cultural Society, students were tasked with assuming an Irish identity to write letters to their families in Ireland describing their lives in America. Students delved into their school and social lives, their favorite New York City attractions and how they spend time with relatives. All 22 winners received certificates recognizing their achievement.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools