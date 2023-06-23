Macarthur Junior Wins Nassau District Attorney SHIELD Award

A junior at General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public School District recently received a prestigious honor from the Nassau County District Attorney.

MacArthur junior Edward Muro is the recipient of the District Attorney’s SHIELD – Service, Honesty, Integrity, Excellence, Leadership and Duty – Award. This honor is offered to high school juniors who, beyond academic achievement, have shown strength of character and commitment to bring positive change in their school and community. The Levittown District congratulates Edward on this outstanding recognition.

–Submitted by Levittown Public Schools