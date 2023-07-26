MacArthur Senior Finishes Amazing Softball Season

Pitcher reflects on her almost undefeated year

Very few softball teams can claim to have had as stellar a year as Levittown’s Douglas MacArthur High School. The Generals finished their season nearly undefeated, only losing twice, and eventually winning the County title. For pitcher Taylor Brunn, this was a dream five years in the making, and a stellar way to finish her last season with Levittown. “This was my first [counties] win. Playing on the varsity team since eighth grade, there were years that we thought we were going to go all the way… This was something that was five years in the making; the fact that we achieved it, and I got to go out on that note was like a fairytale ending.”

Brunn found her way to softball at age eight, when a friend joined the local team. From then on, Brunn was in love with the game. She’s played different positions throughout her career, including third-baseman / left-fielder, but has been a pitcher since age 12. According to Brunn, it took some serious training. “I always wanted to pitch, but when I was younger, I wasn’t good at it. But I found a pitching coach that seriously helped me… It just took my game from zero to a hundred,” she says.

This season was the culmination of her hard work, as the team won game after game. “We don’t set out to go undefeated. We just set out to win the one game we’re playing that day,” says Coach Bob Fehrenbach. “When they want to be there, that adds to the magic.”

Fehrenbach was also thrilled to win Counties. “It’s a good feeling, it’s pretty much what [teams] set out to do at the beginning of the year, and then try to take the next step after that. [Counties] are always the goal. Sometimes you achieve it and sometimes you don’t. I think that was the highlight of my career.” The last time the team won Counties was in 2017.

The team was eventually defeated; a heartbreaker loss during extra innings in the Long Island Championship. Taylor finished the season with a 24-2 record as she pitched 180 innings. She allowed only 25 earned runs and had a .97 ERA while striking out 278 batters.

Brunn plans to attend Ithaca College upstate in the Fall, and will be continuing her softball career as well. “I’m very excited to contribute to the program.”