Maier Named Grand Marshal of Massapequa Chamber of Commerce Street Festival

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino (second from left), Councilman Steve Labriola (first on left), Councilman Thomas Hand (first on right), Councilwoman Laura Maier (center), and Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato (second from right) recently attended the Massapequa Chamber of Commerce Street Festival, where Councilwoman Maier was honored as the event’s Grand Marshal. Councilwoman Maier is the owner of several Dairy Queen and Jersey Mike’s Subs franchises throughout Long Island and was recognized for her commitment to supporting the small business community. The officials also thanked all local entrepreneurs who participated in the festival for their tremendous role in growing the local economy, creating jobs, and providing important services in our community.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay