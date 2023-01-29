Making Cultural Connections At Seaford Manor

International Week, a longstanding tradition at Seaford Manor Elementary School, brings knowledge of other cultures and creates a sense of pride among students in their own heritage. This year, the worldly festival was celebrated from Jan. 9 to 13.

Guest speakers, including parents, grandparents and other relatives of students, visited classrooms throughout the week to talk about the countries their families hail from. They covered almost every continent, sharing information about Argentina, Cuba, Italy, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and nearly dozen other countries. Many guests brought in artifacts such as photos and pieces of clothing.

Students celebrated their own heritage by making family crests. Each child shared information about a country their ancestors are from, including food, landmarks and traditions, as well as a depiction of the flag. The crests lined the hallways to show the many nations that are represented at Manor.

There were also International Week lessons in special area classes. Music teacher Richard Adams taught students a Swedish dance and art teacher Marissa Kunz discussed the meaning of blue in countries around the world, then had students create projects only using the color. In physical education, students played European handball, but first practiced throwing and catching before getting into game play.

Assistant Principal Dr. Mary-Ellen Kakalos said students and staff look forward to International Week every year. Each day started with trivia during the morning announcements.

“We value the rich history, culture and traditions from our families throughout the whole year,” Dr. Kakalos said, “but International Week is a special time where we can highlight them and learn more about countries from all over the world.”

— Submitted by the Seaford School District