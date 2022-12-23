Massapequa Ames Shares Decorated Doors With Lockhart Neighbors

The hallways were so well decorated at the Massapequa High School Ames Campus that the festivity just had to be shared with others. Students from the Career and Community Connections program led tours on Dec. 21 for first graders from neighboring Lockhart Elementary School.

Each class was led by two ninth grade tour guides and got its own viewing of the door decorations. Ames Principal Tania Willman said that teachers and staff were tasked with the decorating, and many enlisted the help of students to bring their creative ideas to life. This was the second year Lockhart’s first graders were invited to see the holiday décor.

Tour guides took their young visitors throughout the building to see dozens of doors, with decorations inspired by Christmas, Hanukkah, winter, holiday movies and more. Santa greeted the three groups as they arrived in the lobby.

CCC teachers Kathleen Wegener and Trish DePalma said their students did thorough planning for the visit from their Lockhart peers. They created gifts for the youngsters to take with them at the end of each tour, including ornaments and a gift bag with a bookmark, 3D-printed snowflake and candy. The bookmarks were made in art class and the snowflake in library media and technology classes.

Ames students, who got to enjoy the decorations for several days leading up to the holiday break. also took part in a schoolwide vote using Google Forms to select their favorite door.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District