Massapequa Based Mom-Mentum Executive Director Named To AFPLI Board

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Long Island Chapter (www.afpli.org) is pleased to welcome Long Beach resident Alison La Ferlita as a new first-term member of the Board of Directors. La Ferlita was formally installed on January 26 at the Molloy College Suffolk Campus during the AFPLI Annual General Mee ting, which preceded the monthly educational program.

La Ferlita has been the Executive Director of Mom-Mentum since 2013. She has the overall responsibility for strategic leadership and programmatic, financial, and operational management of the organization. La Ferlita works in concert with the Mom-mentum Board of Directors to develop and implement a multi-year strategy for continued growth in the areas of programs, fund development, and organizational visibility.

La Ferlita has 20 years of experience in non-profit and association management, where she implemented and developed innovative programs, such as the Mom-mentum Return to Work Program-a member benefit designed to help support talented individuals who, after an extended absence, are seeking to re-enter the workforce through established partnerships with companies like FlexJobs.

AFPLI is Long Island’s professional affiliation for those in the fundraising field or whose positions require fundraising expertise. Throughout the year, it offers a wide array of programs and services that include monthly educational seminars, scholarships, mentoring, certification programs, a job bank, and its celebrated Philanthropy Day Conference and Awards Luncheon, November 18, 2016. AFPLI is a four-time winner of the Ten Star Chapter Award, thanks to its dedicated board of directors and excellent educational offerings. Please visit www.afpli.org for information and news.

7656,Fat Tuesday Fare At Big Daddy’s”