Massapequa NewsSports Massapequa Kiwanis Club Hosts 11th Annual Bocce Ball Tournament By Observer Staff - October 18, 2022 0 4 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino (third from left) and Councilman Steve Labriola (first from left) take to the bocce courts in John J. Burns Park at the 10th Annual Massapequa Kiwanis Club Bocce Ball Tournament to help raise charitable funds to benefit the community. The Massapequa Kiwanis Club is a volunteer based, non-profit dedicated to the hands-on betterment of the community, and performing helpful deeds for neighbors. Email massapequakiwanis@gmail.com for more information.(Photo courtesy of the Town of Oyster Bay)—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay