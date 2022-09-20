Massapequa Music Students Earn All-State Nod

Up to four Massapequa High School students could be performing in this year’s All-State Music Festival hosted by the New York State School Music Association. Cooper Arbisi is assured a spot in an honors ensemble, while Teresa Greene, Jayden Pearl and Arianna Surrow were selected as alternates.



Arbisi, a junior, was named to the All-State Mixed Choir. He auditioned in the spring by singing “Maria” from West Side Story as said that earning an All-State selection has been a goal.

“I’m very thankful to have this opportunity,” Arbisi said, who has been taking voice lessons since fifth grade, in addition to singing in the chorus since elementary school. “It’s really satisfying to see my hard work pay off.”

Greene, a junior was selected as an All-State alternate in band, and 11th grader Pearl and 12th-grader Surrow are alternates to the All-State chorus. The NYSSMA All-State Music Conference and Festival will be held from Dec. 1-4 in Rochester.

Director of Fine and Performing Arts Vincent Green, as well as high school music teachers Eva Arnold, Ilena Dempsey, Andrew Dwork, Nichole Greene and Marjorie Spagnuolo congratulated the four highly dedicated student-musicians on this great accomplishment.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District