Massapequa Offers A Holiday Musical Treat For Seniors

An afternoon of holiday music on Dec. 19 was the dress rehearsal for “An Evening of Holiday Music,” the annual winter showcase for the Massapequa High School chorus and orchestra.

As is a holiday tradition, local seniors were invited to a free afternoon performance, which was a preview of the concert that families attend on Dec. 20 and 21. About 100 members of the community enjoyed the showcase, which began with welcoming remarks from Superintendent Dr. William Brennan and Director of Fine and Performing Arts Vincent Green.

The Treble Choir, led by Ilena Dempsey, was the first group to perform with “Carol of the Bells,” “Celebration of Light” and “A Garland of Carols.” The orchestra, under the direction of Marjorie Spagnuolo, followed with lively instrumental renditions of “Sleigh Ride” and “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24.”

It was vocal time again with Nichole Greene’s A Cappella Choir singing “Veni, Veni Emanuel,” “Light the Candles,” “And Sure Stars Shining” and “Our Winter Wonderland.” The piano accompanist was Craig Coyle, with band teachers Andrew Dwork and Eva Marie Arnold on percussion.

A combined performance of the chorus and orchestra closed out the show. The Treble and A Cappella choirs came together on the risers, with the orchestra behind them on the stage for “Chanukah Festival Overture,” “O Holy Night” and “Hallelujah.”

More than 150 Massapequa High School student-musicians were featured among the three ensembles.

