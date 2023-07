Village of Massapequa Park Mayor Daniel Pearl, Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino and Trustee Dana Durso march in the Village’s annual Independence Day Parade on July 4th.

Pictured here, behind the Village banner, carried by scouts from Girl Scout Troop 2531, 2232 and Boy Scout Troop 590 is (L-R) Mayor Pearl (center), Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino and Trustee Dana Durso.

–Submitted by Marcus Povinelli, Deputy Village Clerk