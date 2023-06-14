Massapequa Philharmonic: Images And Imagination Concert

The Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra recently returned for their final show of the season, titled Images and Imagination. The concert was a well-attended event, showcasing communal support for such a hardworking and dedicated orchestra led by Music Director David Bernard. The orchestra is unique in its efforts to truly bring the community into the fold of classical music, and Bernard is passionate about making the genre accessible and exciting for all.

The concert opened with Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op.46, consisting of four movements: Morning Mood (Morgenstemning), The Death of Ase (Ases dod), Anitra’s Dance (Anitras dans), and In the Hall of the Mountain King (I Dovregubbens hall). The opening and closing movements have become widely recognizable in popular culture, but the audience was able to experience them in context alongside the movements which occurred in between. According to Bernard, Greig was brought on to compose these movements for Henrik Ibsen’s play Peer Gynt in 1867. Ibsen envisioned travel-log movements which would capture exotic feelings, though, as Bernard mentions, Morning Mood evokes feelings of the fjords much more than Ibsen’s intended Moroccan desert.

Following these movements, the orchestra performed Debussy’s Nocturnes: Nuages (Clouds) and Fetes (Festivals). “The effect of Debussy is similar to the effect of art, where he is no longer trying to depict [his subject] like a photograph,” explained Bernard. “What you’re trying to depict is the essence of a moment.” These were two of Debussy’s most fantastical nocturnes, in particular Nuages, which emphasized the movement and dynamism of clouds.

The concert concluded with Mussorgsky / Ravel’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Originally composed as a piano suite in ten movements by Modest Mussorgsky in 1874, the piece was orchestrated by many. However, it was Maurice Ravel’s 1922 orchestration that caused the piece to gain its popularity. Ravel’s version would also go on to influence future orchestrations of the piece. This was a very personal piece for Mussorgsky. It was composed as a musical depiction of a tour of works by architect and painter Viktor Harmann, a good friend of Mussorgsky’s who had passed away the previous year. The piece depicts the beauty of Harmann’s work alongside the tragedy of his loss. It is truly a momentous piece which also symbolized the bittersweet nature of another finished season for Massapequa Philharmonic.

The Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra will return in 2023-2024 with a plethora of exciting works, including music by Brahms, Beethoven, Copland, Rachmaninoff, as well as a special all-Gershwin event in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Rhapsody in Blue featuring Jazz Piano Sensation (and Long Island Native) Ted Rosenthal. All tickets for all events purchased before July 1 receive an early bird discount using the discount code MPOEARLYBIRD. Tickets are available online on Eventbrite here: https://bit.ly/MPO20232024SeasonTickets