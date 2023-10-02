Massapequa Philharmonic Kicks Off Its 2023-2024 Season

Classic Romanticism: An Exploration Of Romanticism From Mozart To Barber

The Massapequa Philharmonic announces its first concert of its 39th season under the direction of music director David Bernard. The program explores the notion of “Romantic” music over time with Barber’s Adagio for Strings, Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola and Brahms Symphony No. 1. The featured soloists for the Mozart Sinfonia Concertante will be Violinist Dexter Doris and Violist John Tobin, both students at the Juilliard School.

“Romantic music is beloved for its individual expression through passionate melodies and captivating narratives, but this wonderful music is not limited to Beethoven through Tchaikovsky” says Music Director David Bernard. “In this concert, we will explore how Romanticism is infused in music well before and after this time through incredible works and amazing soloists. This is a not-to-miss concert.,” says Bernard.

Classic Romanticism will take place at Berner Auditorium, 50 Carman Mill Rd, Massapequa on Sunday, October 15th at 3PM. Following the concert, the orchestra will be hosting a post-concert reception with refreshments where the audience members meet the performers.

Tickets for Classic Romanticism can be purchase at the door or online. Click here to purchase tickets online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/classic-romantics-tickets-648157716177

Seniors and students are admitted to the concert with a suggested donation of $20 at the door.

For additional information, please visit http://www.massphil.com

Dexter Doris, Violin

Born and raised in New York, Dexter Doris is a violinist who has enjoyed performing and exploring the art of music ever since he was 4 years old. When he was 10 years old, Dexter moved to the greater metropolitan area of New York for further instruction in both solo and chamber music and to study with Dr. Ann Setzer. Dexter has competed in numerous competitions in New York and throughout the country. In 2017, he became the New York State Junior Champion in the NYSMTA Competition and, within the same year, won the Louisiana Philharmonic Competition, where he made his first orchestral debut playing Henri Vieuxtemps’s 4th violin concerto. Dexter has also won and participated in other competitions since then, such as the Lyra Music Festival Competition, the eMuse International Online Competition, the Blount Slawson Young Artist Competition, and many others. At age 13, Dexter was admitted to Juilliard Pre-College. During his first year there, Dexter won the Sound Symphony Competition in Long Island, where he got the opportunity to play Camille Saint-Saens’s 3rd violin concerto. He would later go on to serve in important leadership positions, such as concertmaster and associate concertmaster, of the Juilliard Pre-College Orchestra. Since then, he has been named a National YoungArts Foundation winner and has recently become both a fellow and guest artist on NPR’s From the Top: Show #430. He is currently studying at the Juilliard School for his Bachelor’s Degree in Violin Performance with Laurie Smukler. He is also the proud owner of a fine violin made by Stefan-Peter Greiner.

John Tobin, Viola

John Tobin, 20, is a violist from St. Louis, Missouri, currently studying at The Juilliard School under the tutelage of Misha Amory and Heidi Castleman. He previously studied at the University of Missouri – St. Louis where he worked with violist Joanna Mendoza and coached extensively with the Arianna String Quartet. His main passion is for chamber music, leading to the founding of his own St. Louis-based ensemble, called Ursa Ensemble, dedicated to performing in uncommon configurations, combining wind and string instruments, and whose work has led to performing in numerous benefit and charity concerts. During the summers, John has spent time at the Interlochen Center for the Arts (as a member of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra), and the Bowdoin International Music Festival, coaching with members of the Formosa and Ying Quartets. John has worked with the Belleville Philharmonic as a winner of the Stars of Tomorrow

competition, as well as with the UMSL (University of Missouri – St. Louis) Symphony Orchestra, as a winner of the 2022-2023 concerto competition. Additionally, in the summer of 2021, John was awarded the Maddy Summer Artist award by the Interlochen Center for the Arts. Outside of music, John is passionate about film photography, bikes, and Star Wars. John performs on a viola made by Otto Erdesz in Budapest, Hungary, and a bow by David Samuels.

David Bernard, Music Director & Conductor

David Bernard serves as Music Director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, Massapequa Philharmonic and the Eglevsky Ballet. He is an active guest conductor, appearing with the Brooklyn Symphony, the Dubuque (IA) Symphony, the Greenwich (CT) Symphony, Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Island Symphony, the Litha Symphony, the South Shore Symphony and ensembles from the Manhattan School of Music. Called “the Johnny Appleseed of Classical Music” by Long Island Weekly, Maestro Bernard has helped the arts thrive through his innovative approaches to audience and orchestra building as music director and guest conductor.

David Bernard is the founder and Director of InsideOut Concerts, Inc., a pioneer and innovator in the design, development and production of immersive classical music events, and is inventor of US Patent No. 11,673,070 entitled “Methods and Systems for Arranging Seats for Audience Members and Musicians.” Bernard’s work using these methods in concerts and events resulted in not only increased tickets sales, but also increased organic new audience acquisition.

Bernard is the First Prize winner of The American Prize Orchestral Conducting Competition (professional division) 2019. In presenting this award, the panel of judges commented:

“Conducting from memory, David Bernard exhibits remarkable skill and considerable elan in a vibrant reading of Stravinsky “Rite of Spring.” Not content with a cool, furrowed-brow approach to this music, his interpretation is alive to the nuances of color and, indeed, the dramatic arc, of this legendary masterwork. His is a considerable achievement by any standard.” —The American Prize Competition Panel

David Bernard’s critically acclaimed performances and recordings include Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at Carnegie Hall (“ taught and dramatic” -Superconductor) , Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” at Lincoln Center (“transcendent…vivid…expertly choreographed” -LucidCulture), a complete cycle of Beethoven symphonies praised for its “intensity, spontaneity, propulsive rhythm, textural clarity, dynamic control, and well-judged phrasing” by Fanfare magazine, Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Symphony (“parts emerge like newly scrubbed details in a restored painting. Bernard and his musicians frequently shed new and valuable light on a thrice-familiar standard” -Gramophone) and an album of Dvořák’s Late Symphonies (“David Bernard treats each of the symphonies with alert and respectful acuity. He trusts Dvořák’s metronome markings, often to surprising and exciting effect, and makes sure the narratives unfold with seamless assurance. Bernard shapes the score with fine control, savouring its tender and invigorating material minus mannerism or bluster.” -Gramophone)

Devoted to the music of our own time, he has presented world premières of scores by Bruce Adolphe, Chris Caswell, John Mackey, Ted Rosenthal and Jake Runestad, and distinguished concert collaborators have included Anna Lee, Jeffrey Biegel, Carter Brey, David Chan, Catherine Cho, Adrian Daurov, Pedro Díaz, Edith Dowd, Stanley Drucker, Bart Feller, Zlatomir Fung, Ryu Goto, Whoopi Goldberg, Sirena Huang, Judith Ingolfsson, Yevgeny Kutik, Anna Lee, Jessica Lee, Kristin Lee, Maxim Lando, Daniela Liebman, Jon Manasse, Christopher Martin, Anthony McGill, Spencer Myer, Todd Phillips and Inbal Segev.

–Submitted by the Massapequa Philharmonic