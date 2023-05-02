Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra Presents “Elegance And Brilliance” On Sunday May 7 At 3pm

World renowned clarinetist Jon Manasse to perform Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No. 1

The Massapequa Philharmonic will continue its 2022-2023 season under the direction of music director David Bernard with “ELEGANCE AND BRILLIANCE” — featuring works of Beethoven, Weber and Schumann. The featured soloist in the Weber Clarinet Concerto No. 1 is internationally renowned clarinet soloist Jon Manasse.

“A cornerstone of the Massapequa Philharmonic’s commitment to the community is bringing world-class soloists to Long Island. This concert, featuring Jon Manasse who is recognized as one of the world’s best clarinetist, is very much a part of MPO’s tradition of producing events that are not only thrilling but also notable,” says Maestro David Bernard.

The program offers some of the finest orchestral music from the 19th century. “Beethoven’s Overture to Leonore No. 3 mirrors the narrative of the entire opera, a story of personal sacrifice, heroism, and eventual triumph echoing themes of liberty and justice. Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No. 1 fuses together the composer’s love of Opera with the virtuosity of Heinrich Baermann, the world famous clarinetist who inspired this concerto. Schumann’s Fourth and final symphony is the culmination of a lifetime of growth for the composer as a symphonist where he blends, poetry, excitement and brilliance through every note. This is certainly a concert not to miss,” says Bernard.

All audience members are invited to a post-concert reception with the performers.

Tickets to the concert are available online through Eventbrite for $20 using this link: https://bit.ly/MPO230507 . Tickets are available at the door with a suggested donation.

This event will take place on Sunday, May 7 at 3:00PM at Berner Auditorium, 50 Carman Mill Rd, Massapequa.

For additional information, please visit www.massphil.com

About the Artists: Jon Manasse, Clarinet

Among the most distinguished classical artists of his generation, clarinetist Jon Manasse’s playing has been lauded by critics worldwide, including the New York Times (“Absolutely first-rate… deft technique, exquisite sensitivity and smooth, flowing tone”) and the American Record Guide (“a wonderful clarinetist. He is almost unbelievably fluent, has a gorgeous tone, and imparts genuine feeling into all of this music. If there is a better clarinetist around, I have not heard him.”)

A highly regarded soloist, Jon Manasse has appeared with the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, National Philharmonic, Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields at the Barbican Centre. His solo appearances include the world premieres of Lowell Liebermann’s Clarinet Concerto, James Cohn’s Concerto for Clarinet & String Orchestra and Paquito D’Rivera’s The Cape Cod Concerto.

An avid chamber musician, Jon Manasse has performed as a guest artist with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the American, Borromeo, Emerson, Escher, Lark, Manhattan, Moscow, Orion, Shanghai, Tokyo and Ying String Quartets in programs at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, Alice Tully Hall, the Aspen Music Festival, Caramoor International Music Festival, Colorado Springs Music Festival, Newport Music Festival, Sarasota Music Festival and France’s Festival International des Arts, as well as in the chamber music festivals of Bridgehampton, Cape and Islands, St. Bart’s, Seattle and Tucson. He has collaborated with violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Jon Nakamatsu with whom he continues to tour throughout the United States as half of the acclaimed Manasse/Nakamatsu Duo. The Duo’s activities includes many world premieres that have become important works in the repertoire. Jon Manasse and Jon Nakamatsu also serve as Artistic Directors of the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival.

Manasse serves as principal clarinetist of American Ballet Theater Orchestra, Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra and The Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and has served as guest principal clarinetist with the Cleveland Orchestra, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and New Jersey, Saint Louis and Seattle Symphonies. He has also served as guest clarinetist with New York Philharmonic and as principal clarinetist of The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Jon Manasse’s critically acclaimed CDs include an album of concerti by Mozart and Spohr with Gerard Schwarz and Seattle Symphony on the harmonia mundi label, and six albums on the XLNT label featuring concerti of Copland, Mozart, Nielsen and Weber, chamber music Mozart and Weber. His debut CD with pianist Jon Nakamatsu, a harmonia mundi album of the Brahms Clarinet Sonatas, was released to international rave reviews and was selected by the New York Times as Best Classical CD of 2008.

Jon Manasse’s unswerving commitment to bringing music to audiences during the recent pandemic included performing virtual family concerts for Mt. Sinai Hospital’s Children’s Center, honoring front line healthcare workers with outdoor performances with his son Alec, and the virtual premiere of Anna Clyne’s “Strange Loops” for Clarinet and Strings, written for Jon Manasse and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s.

A graduate of The Juilliard School, Jon Manasse was a student of David Weber, a top prize winner in the Thirty-Sixth International Competition for Clarinet in Munich and the youngest winner of the International Clarinet Society Competition. Currently, he is an official Performing Artist of the Buffet Crampon Company and the Vandoren Company, the world’s oldest and most distinguished manufacturers of instruments, reeds and accessories. A distinguished and committed teacher, Manasse serves on the faculties The Juilliard School, the Mannes School of Music at the New School and the Lynn Conservatory of Music. Many of Jon Manasse’s students hold prominent positions in notable orchestras, ensembles and universities.

About the Artists: David Bernard, Music Director & Conductor

As First Prize in The American Prize Orchestral Conducting Competition, conductor David Bernard has gained recognition for his dramatic and incisive conducting in the United Stated and in over 20 countries on four continents, serving as Music Director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and the Massapequa Philharmonic, and also as conductor for the Eglevsky Ballet’s critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker produced each December at Long Island’s Tilles Center of the Performing Arts. Mr. Bernard is Music Director of InsideOut Concerts, Inc., dedicated to helping orchestras grow their audiences through immersive events where audiences sit inside the orchestra during concerts. His InsideOut Concerts have been acclaimed by WQXR, Newsday, ClassicalWorld and the Epoch Times, bringing an unsurpassed experience and level of engagement for the audiences of all ages.

As a sought after guest conductor, David Bernard has appeared as a guest conductor with the Dubuque (IA) Symphony, the Greenwich (CT) Symphony, the Danbury (CT) Symphony, the Brooklyn Symphony, the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Island Symphony Orchestra, the Litha Symphony, Manhattan School of Music, the New York Symphonic Arts Ensemble, the Putnam Symphony, and the South Shore Symphony.

Noted recent performances include a Lincoln Center performance of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring (“Conducting from memory, David Bernard led a transcendent performance…vivid… expertly choreographed.,” LucidCulture) and a Carnegie Hall performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony (“taught and dramatic,” superconductor). David Bernard’s recordings have received enthusiastic critical praise. His release of Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique was lauded by Gramophone Magazine as “…an impressively elegant, thoughtful, well balanced and sophisticated Tchaikovsky Pathétique.” Of his Beethoven Symphony No. 9 release, The Arts Desk proclaimed, “Scintillating Beethoven…Edge-of-the-seat playing…it’s a winner: dramatic, witty, eloquent and boasting some startling choral work in the last movement.” His complete recorded Beethoven symphony cycle was praised by Fanfare magazine for its “intensity, spontaneity, propulsive rhythm, textural clarity, dynamic control, and well-judged phrasing.” Of his recent premiere recording of new editions of Stravinsky’s, The Rite of Spring and The Firebird, The Art Music Lounge proclaimed, “this is THE preferred recording of The Rite because of its authenticity as well as the almost startling boldness of approach.”

–Submitted by David Bernard