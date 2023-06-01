Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra Presents “Images And Imagination” – June 4 At 3pm

Featuring Brilliant and Evocative Works by Mussorgsky, Debussy and Grieg

The Massapequa Philharmonic will conclude its 2022-2023 season under the direction of music director David Bernard with “IMAGES AND IMAGINATION”-featuring works of Grieg, Debussy and Mussorgsky. This concert concludes a blockbuster season for the orchestra, featuring world class soloists, engaging programs and innovative events.

“Symphonic Music always brings the potential for captivating listeners, but there are times when composers deliver sound worlds that truly immerse audiences,” says Maestro David Bernard. “Each of the works on this program will transport you to different times and places, some real, and some imagined. It is an absolutely incredible experience to be a part of,” says Bernard.

The program’s musical journey begins with Edvard Grieg’s beloved suite of incidental music from Ibsen’s play “Peer Gynt.” At times beautiful, graceful and even menacing, this music has been frequently celebrated in popular culture. Debussy’s Nocturnes transports you inside clouds in the sky, and then places you inside a carnival where you experience the revelry and an exciting parade. The program ends with Ravel’s orchestration of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”—taking you on a walk through an exhibition of Victor Hartmann’s paintings and sketches that is both other worldly and evocative.

All audience members are invited to a post-concert reception with the performers.

Tickets to the concert are available online through Eventbrite for $20 using this link: https://bit.ly/MPO230604ImagesTickets . Tickets are available at the door with a suggested donation.

This event will take place on Sunday, June 4 at 3:00PM at Berner Auditorium, 50 Carman Mill Rd, Massapequa.

For additional information, please visit www.massphil.com

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

David Bernard, Music Director & Conductor

As First Prize in The American Prize Orchestral Conducting Competition, conductor David Bernard has gained recognition for his dramatic and incisive conducting in the United Stated and in over 20 countries on four continents, serving as Music Director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and the Massapequa Philharmonic, and also as conductor for the Eglevsky Ballet’s critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker produced each December at Long Island’s Tilles Center of the Performing Arts. Mr. Bernard is Music Director of InsideOut Concerts, Inc., dedicated to helping orchestras grow their audiences through immersive events where audiences sit inside the orchestra during concerts. His InsideOut Concerts have been acclaimed by WQXR, Newsday, ClassicalWorld and the Epoch Times, bringing an unsurpassed experience and level of engagement for the audiences of all ages.

As a sought after guest conductor, David Bernard has appeared as a guest conductor with the Dubuque (IA) Symphony, the Greenwich (CT) Symphony, the Danbury (CT) Symphony, the Brooklyn Symphony, the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Island Symphony Orchestra, the Litha Symphony, Manhattan School of Music, the New York Symphonic Arts Ensemble, the Putnam Symphony, and the South Shore Symphony.

Noted recent performances include a Lincoln Center performance of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring (“Conducting from memory, David Bernard led a transcendent performance…vivid… expertly choreographed.,” LucidCulture) and a Carnegie Hall performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony (“taught and dramatic,” superconductor). David Bernard’s recordings have received enthusiastic critical praise. His release of Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique was lauded by Gramophone Magazine as “…an impressively elegant, thoughtful, well balanced and sophisticated Tchaikovsky Pathétique.” Of his Beethoven Symphony No. 9 release, The Arts Desk proclaimed, “Scintillating Beethoven…Edge-of-the-seat playing…it’s a winner: dramatic, witty, eloquent and boasting some startling choral work in the last movement.” His complete recorded Beethoven symphony cycle was praised by Fanfare magazine for its “intensity, spontaneity, propulsive rhythm, textural clarity, dynamic control, and well-judged phrasing.” Of his recent premiere recording of new editions of Stravinsky’s, The Rite of Spring and The Firebird, The Art Music Lounge proclaimed, “this is THE preferred recording of The Rite because of its authenticity as well as the almost startling boldness of approach.”

–Submitted by Massapequa Philharmonic