Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra Presents “Springtime Celebration”

Sunday, March 26 at 3pm

The Massapequa Philharmonic will continue its 2022-2023 season under the direction of music director David Bernard with “SPRINGTIME CELEBRATION”-featuring works of Haydn, Wieniawski and Beethoven. The featured soloist in Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 2 is Lia Chen, a student of Ann Setzer at the Juilliard School.

This performance, given during “Music in our Schools Month”, will feature the Massapequa A Capella Chorus in “The Heavens are Telling” from “The Creation” by Franz Joseph Haydn. The program concludes with Beethoven’s beloved Pastorale Symphony. Art work from 3rd grade students inspired by Beethoven’s Pastorale will be on display in the lobby and at the post-concert reception.

“For the past 7 years, a cornerstone of the Massapequa Philharmonic’s commitment to the community has been our collaboration with the Massapequa Public Schools, where we bring students, families and the larger community together through the arts,” says Massapequa Philharmonic Music Director David Bernard. “With our upcoming SPRINGTIME SERENADE event, together we show how this collaboration has grown. Not only are we featuring the A Capella Chorus in a regular season concert, but we are also showcasing third grade artwork inspired by the Beethoven Symphony—all after an immersive InsideOut event with the Third Graders to help draw them into the performing arts. It is certainly a testament to what a collaboration can achieve within a community.” says Bernard.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, otherwise known as “The Pastorale,” has gained notoriety for generations of classical music lovers through its appearance in the Walt Disney 1940 film “Fantasia.” For the past several months, 3rd graders from the Massapequa Schools have been listening to this music as part of their art classes as inspiration to their work in class. Their art works will be on display in the lobby and at the reception following the concert.

“The collaboration with the Masssapequa Philharmonic has surpassed all expectations and has delighted our teachers, students and families,” said Vincent Green, Director of Fine and Performing Arts at the Massapequa Schools. “We look forward to a fantastic event on March 26, and to more events in the months and years to come,” says Mr. Green.

All audience members are invited to a post-concert reception with the performers.

Tickets to the concert are available online through Eventbrite for $20 using this link: https://bit.ly/MPO230326SpringtimeCelebrationTickets. Tickets are available at the door with a suggested donation.

This event will take place on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00PM at Berner Auditorium, 50 Carman Mill Rd, Massapequa.

Please visit www.massphil.com for additional information.

About The Artists:

Kento Hong, violinist — Liang-Liang (Lia) Chen was born in San Gabriel, California, and raised in Taipei, Taiwan, where she studied violin starting from age 5 with Hsin-Yu Yang and Richard Lin. After auditioning and being accepted into the prestigious Juilliard Pre-College program at age 12, she moved to NYC, where she now studies with Dr Ann Setzer. She has won several awards and honors, including second place in the Juilliard Pre-College concerto competition, Grand Prize in the Elite International Competition, first place in the Fiorello H LaGuardia concerto competition, the merit award for YoungArts foundation, second place in the Camerata Artists International Competition, and first place in the International Artist Award Competition. She has had solo recitals in several countries, including Taiwan, China, and the United States. She enjoys playing and collaborating with fellow musicians in charity concerts for foundations such as Show Me Your Heart Foundation and Music in Us. In her free time Lia enjoys painting, playing tennis, and baking.

David Bernard, Music Director & Conductor — As First Prize in The American Prize Orchestral Conducting Competition, conductor David Bernard has gained recognition for his dramatic and incisive conducting in the United Stated and in over 20 countries on four continents, serving as Music Director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and the Massapequa Philharmonic, and also as conductor for the Eglevsky Ballet’s critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker produced each December at Long Island’s Tilles Center of the Performing Arts. Mr. Bernard is Music Director of InsideOut Concerts, Inc., dedicated to helping orchestras grow their audiences through immersive events where audiences sit inside the orchestra during concerts. His InsideOut Concerts have been acclaimed by WQXR, Newsday, ClassicalWorld and the Epoch Times, bringing an unsurpassed experience and level of engagement for the audiences of all ages.

As a sought after guest conductor, David Bernard has appeared as a guest conductor with the Dubuque (IA) Symphony, the Greenwich (CT) Symphony, the Danbury (CT) Symphony, the Brooklyn Symphony, the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Island Symphony Orchestra, the Litha Symphony, Manhattan School of Music, the New York Symphonic Arts Ensemble, the Putnam Symphony, and the South Shore Symphony.

Noted recent performances include a Lincoln Center performance of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring (“Conducting from memory, David Bernard led a transcendent performance…vivid… expertly choreographed.,” LucidCulture) and a Carnegie Hall performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony (“taught and dramatic,” superconductor). David Bernard’s recordings have received enthusiastic critical praise. His release of Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique was lauded by Gramophone Magazine as “…an impressively elegant, thoughtful, well balanced and sophisticated Tchaikovsky Pathétique.” Of his Beethoven Symphony No. 9 release, The Arts Desk proclaimed, “Scintillating Beethoven…Edge-of-the-seat playing…it’s a winner: dramatic, witty, eloquent and boasting some startling choral work in the last movement.” His complete recorded Beethoven symphony cycle was praised by Fanfare magazine for its “intensity, spontaneity, propulsive rhythm, textural clarity, dynamic control, and well-judged phrasing.” Of his recent premiere recording of new editions of Stravinsky’s, The Rite of Spring and The Firebird, The Art Music Lounge proclaimed, “this is THE preferred recording of The Rite because of its authenticity as well as the almost startling boldness of approach.”

–Submitted by David Bernard, Music Director