Massapequa Recruits Its Next Generation Of Music Makers

Third graders at Unqua Elementary School are excited for the prospect of joining musical ensembles next year, and recently they got to explore their options.

Across the Massapequa School District, students can join the chorus, band and orchestra when they enter fourth grade. To help them understand their choices, Unqua recently held a music recruitment session.

Third graders gathered in the auditorium where they met with band teacher Christopher Marson, choral director Janice Abel and orchestra teacher Alison Pearl. They were joined by fifth graders, who showcased they different instrumental options. Each played a section of “Hot Cross Buns.”

There are four string instruments that comprise the orchestra and nine instruments that make up the elementary band, representing the brass, percussion and woodwind sections. After hearing the fifth graders play, the teachers passed the instruments around. After hearing, seeing and touching the instruments, third graders then selected their top three choices. Teachers make the final selections to ensure well-balanced ensembles.

