Massapequa Students And Teachers Mark Lunar New Year

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, second graders at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District learned about Chinese language and culture.

Students were visited by the district’s Mandarin Chinese teachers, Tiffany Fan and Yunting Montana on Jan. 24. They showed students how to say different expressions in Mandarin and how to write some Chinese characters.

In marking the beginning of the year of the rabbit, Ms. Fan and Ms. Montana led second graders through a guided drawing of a bunny. Students left with a Lunar Year activity packet.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District