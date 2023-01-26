Massapequa Students And Teachers Mark Lunar New Year

Birch Lane Elementary School second graders took part in a Lunar New Year celebration on Jan. 24. Joining the students were, from left, Superintendent Dr. William Brennan, Principal Stephen Aspetti, Mandarin Chinese teachers Tiffany Fan and Yunting Montana, and Assistant Principal Joyce Larkin.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, second graders at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District learned about Chinese language and culture.

Students learned how to write different Chinese characters with help from Tiffany Fan, a Mandarin Chinese teacher in the district. (Contributed photos)

Students were visited by the district’s Mandarin Chinese teachers, Tiffany Fan and Yunting Montana on Jan. 24. They showed students how to say different expressions in Mandarin and how to write some Chinese characters.

In marking the beginning of the year of the rabbit, Ms. Fan and Ms. Montana led second graders through a guided drawing of a bunny. Students left with a Lunar Year activity packet.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District

