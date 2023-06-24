Massapequa Student’s Artwork Shown In Grand Style

Not many Massapequa High School students can say they have had their artwork seen by tens of thousands of people, but senior Sofia Panagoulias can make that claim. Her piece is part of a rotation of student artwork at the Long Island Rail Road’s new Grand Central Madison station in Manhattan.

Sofia submitted her piece to the inaugural Grand Central Madison Student Art Contest, and it was selected to be included on the large video screens in the station. She digitally recreated a photograph she took at the Massapequa Preserve of the sunrise. The artwork perfectly fit the theme for the contest, “Long Island.”

“It’s a piece of beauty that I see every morning,” she said, “and I wanted to share it with everyone.”

She used ProCreate, a digital art studio, and had to work within a specific aspect ratio to match the video screens. Sofia learned about the contest from her Advanced Placement Art teacher, Paul Leone, then received an email that her piece was selected.

Sofia has taken at least one art class every year since middle school. She recently displayed her work in the high school’s Advanced Placement Art show. After she graduates, she will study art education at Adelphi University.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District