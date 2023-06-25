Massapequa Students Bond Over Bubbles And Breathing

Student in the Active Minds club at Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus foster a sense of community and support social and emotional learning throughout the school year. Earlier this month, a group of ninth-graders visited neighboring Lockhart Elementary School to impart valuable knowledge in a Building Emotional Resilience workshop.

Active Minds members, led by social worker Kim Hession, met with kindergartners to share the joy of reading and teach breathing exercises that could help them manage their emotions. Together, students from the two schools explored a range of emotions using the children’s book “Flowers and Bubbles” by Alison Siegel.

The ninth-graders helped their kindergarten friends make paper flowers that could be used during breathing exercises. They also showed the youngsters how to take slow, deep breaths that can bring a sense of calm during moments of heightened emotion, and engaged in a discussion about different feelings, such as happiness, sadness, excitement and frustration.

Outside on the playground, students then came together to blow bubbles, adding a fun element that could be used to regulate breathing. Every kindergartner received a pack of bubbles to take home, along with their flower and a picture card with instructions for breathing exercises.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District