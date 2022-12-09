Massapequa Students Excel In Fitness Challenge

The Massapequa High School physical education department was recognized as the top-performing participant in the New York Area United States Marine Corps Fitness Challenge. Activities were held during physical education classes in September and the school was recently presented with its championship trophy.



During the challenge, students rotated through four fitness stations. Buddy carry with a partner, wheelbarrow-style relay race to half court and back, while the modified sprint and weighted carry relay was a 25-meter course in which team members individually sprinted down and back with weighted containers, tagging the next team member until everyone completed the race.

The cross functional fitness relay featured three activities including a bear crawl, pushups and burpees. At the final station, teams competed to see how many pull-ups they could do and had a chance to win prizes such as water bottles and T-shirts.

The Marine Corps Challenge is sponsored by BrainBox Immersive Marketing.

Representatives from the company, along with local Marines, led students through the activities, which foster teamwork, leadership and motivation. Massapequa students earned the best scores among participating schools and earned the title of New York’s Fittest High School.

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District