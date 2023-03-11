Massapequa Students Show Their Generosity In Food, Book Drives

Students throughout the Massapequa School District have been involved in numerous acts of kindness recently. While the holidays are typically known as the “season of giving,” the charitable acts have continued at a strong pace into the new year.

Berner Middle School’s Chiefs Challenge club held its annual Souper Bowl fundraiser in the two weeks leading up to the big game. There were two large boxes in the lobby representing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, and students and staff could place nonperishable food donations in the box of the team they expected to win. Not surprisingly in a community that’s also home to the Chiefs, the box for Kansas City had the most food. Donations were given to Island Harvest.

Members of Chiefs Challenge, advised by Caroline Glynn and Juliette Happe, decorated the two boxes and made posters to hang around the school to promote the drive. They also provided facts about hunger on Long Island for the daily announcements.

Seventh grader Ty Miranda said that large amount of donations shows how caring everyone is at Berner. He enjoys helping out the community by working on charitable drives throughout the year.

“We just need to give back and make sure everyone has something to eat,” he said.

Added seventh grader Meaghan O’Brien, “We’re a town that comes together to help people out.”

McKenna Elementary School also had a successful Souper Bowl fundraiser. The drive was spearheaded by the Ambassadors Club, led by teacher Lauren Annarumma. Students and staff donated 1,017 cans of food, exceeding last year’s total by nearly 100. Donations were given to the parish outreach center at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Massapequa Park.

“I’m very proud, because everyone contributed and people who don’t have enough money can have food now,” fifth grade Sabrina DeVito said.

At Lockhart Elementary School, the student council’s breakfast food drive, runs through Feb. 17. It coincided with Valentine’s Day so students and staff could “share the love” by donating cereal, fruit cups, oatmeal and more for the food pantry at St. Rose of Lima Church in Massapequa. The student council is advised by Diane Bacheller.

Birch Lane Elementary School’s student council, under the direction of Kelsey Downey and Casey Russell, hosted its second annual drive for the Book Fairies. Students could donate new and gently used books for the nonprofit organization, which distributes the books to under-resourced communities on Long Island and in New York City. Ms. Downey said the goal is to exceed last year’s total of 1,974 books.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District