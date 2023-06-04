Massapequa Students, Veterans Mark Memorial Day At Lockhart

Bravery, courage and patriotism were oft-repeated themes at the Memorial Day ceremony on May 25 at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. Students and staff paid tribute to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for their country.

Students were clad in red, white and blue as they listened to speeches and patriotic tunes. They gave a long ovation to veterans in attendance, which included members of Massapequa VFW Post 7763 and AmVets Post 88. The veterans also served as the color guard for the ceremony.

“Every day, we are extremely fortunate to call America our home,” Principal Dr. Michael Yannucci said. “But to keep America our home, we rely on the brave servicemen and women who go all over the world to protect us.”

Dr. Yannucci asked for a moment of silence for all in attendance to reflect and think about those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Superintendent Dr. William Brennan also called on everyone to take a moment over the long holiday weekend to pause and truly lean into what Memorial Day is about.

“I am in awe of the bravery and courage that our service members display,” Dr. Brennan said. “For the men and women who served in our military, and to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, let us never take our freedom and our rights for granted.”

Student council President Dylan Scro led the Pledge of Allegiance and student speakers Aiden Levey, Keane Rimler and Maggie Rudolph discussed the meaning and history of Memorial Day, as well as the symbolism of poppy flowers. Second graders, under the direction of music teacher Kathleen Dyckman, sang “A Day of Honor” and “God Bless America.”

— Submitted by the Massapequa School District