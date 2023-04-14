Massapequa Vocalists Named To Regional Ensemble

The Massapequa School District is proud to announce that two music students will perform at the 2023 Eastern Division Honors Festival in Rochester, N.Y. from April 13-16. Massapequa High School senior Arianna Surrow and junior Cooper Arbisi, both chorus students, were selected for this prestigious honor.

The event is sponsored by the National Association for Music Education and hosted by the New York State School Music Association. Arianna and Cooper will be among the more than 200 students selected from school music programs across the state. Approximately 700 students will participate from schools across the east coast.

Students will rehearse and perform with renowned conductors. Arianna and Cooper were selected for the All-Eastern Mixed Chorus, which will be led by Jason Max Ferdinand. They will also get to take part in a variety of music workshops.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Arianna and Cooper, two incredibly talented singers,’’ said Vincent Greene, Massapequa’s director of fine and performing arts. “They will work collaboratively with other young musicians from schools outside of New York and gain valuable experience by working with notable master conductors.”

—Submitted by the Massapequa School District