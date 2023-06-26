Massapequa’s Berner Artists Showcase Their Vast Talents

About 2,000 student masterpieces were on display at the annual art exhibit at Berner Middle School in the Massapequa School District. Students, their families and staff were invited to tour the gymnasium-turned-gallery that evening.

All sixth and seventh graders at Berner take art. With each student getting at least one piece in the show, coupled with contributions from the eighth grade Applied Art class and the National Junior Art Honor Society, there was lots of artwork to enjoy.

The art show featured numerous projects that showcased different art techniques and mediums. The walls were lined with drawing and paintings, while tables featured hundreds of sculptures. Sixth graders did drawings of their favorite toy with pencil, colored pencil and marker, which helped them work on shading techniques. They also made dragon and gargoyle sculptures with air-dry clay.

Seventh graders also showcased their 3D artwork, but their animal sculptures were fired in the kiln. In eighth grade, students focused on realistic art this year and drew celebrity portraits with pencil.

Artwork was completed under the tutelage of teachers Bethany Bracconier, Alison Clemente, Jason Coppola, Heather Cullinan, Antoinette Kearney and Caitlyn McCreedy. Prior to the art show, an induction ceremony was held for the newest members of the National Junior Art Honor Society.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District