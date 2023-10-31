Massapequa’s Birch Lane Students Share Their Clever Costumes

Birch Lane Elementary School kindergarten students wore their costumes to school on Oct. 31 for a Halloween parade. (Contributed photos)

The Halloween costumes were creative and varied at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, where students went on parade on the morning of Oct. 31 to showcase their outstanding outfits.

Second graders, from left, Olivia Cresante, Chelsea Graham, Isabella Antonucci and Naia Sudulhurley were a quartet of Starbucks baristas.

Many of the costumes were based on trending flicks like “Barbie,” “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Students also dressed as their favorite athletes, or represented different professions such as astronaut, police officer and Starbucks barista. And because it was Halloween, there was no shortage of spooky costumes like aliens, skeletons, zombies and characters from horror movies.

Principal Steve Aspetti and Assistant Principal Joyce Larkin found their mini doppelgangers.

Class by class, students came out and paraded along the front driveway as hundreds of parents and family members lined the sides to cheer them on and snap photos. Music teachers were the DJs, playing Halloween-themed music as the students marched. After the parade, they went back to their classrooms for Halloween crafts.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District

