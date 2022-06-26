Massapequa’s Johnny Castagnozzi Leads Tar Heels On The Diamond

Massapequa’s Johnny Castagnozzi led the University of North Carolina to the NCAA Super Regional and were a game away from earning a berth to the College World Series.

A sophomore infielder, Castagnozzi started 52 games for the Tar Heels this season. He hit .257 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI. His primary position was third base. North Carolina was 42-22 on the season. They were ultimately eliminated by Arkansas.



At Massapequa High School, Castagnozzi was a shortstop and led the Chiefs to Long Island Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019. They also won the state championship in 2018. Castagnozzi was a high school All American.

Staying in the college diamond, Hofstra University made it’s first trip the NCAA tournament. Hofstra played at the NCAA Regional at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Pride fell to the Georgia Bulldogs, 24-1, to end their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Hofstra reached the NCAA tournament by winning the CAA tournament with three-straight walk-off wins. The Pride finished with a 30-23 record and are coached by former major leaguer, Frank Catalanotto.

The Pride had numerous Nassau players on its roster, including Anthony D’Onofrio (Wantagh), Anthony Fontana (Wantagh), Mike McKenna (Farmingdale), Matt Pelcher (Merrick), Frankie DiMartino (Bethpage) and Chris Keenan (Seaford).

MacArthur’s Hugh Kelleher helped the Cornell men’s lacrosse team reach the NCAA championship game against Maryland. Cornell made a late run before falling 9-7 to the Terps in front of 22,1984 at Krentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Big Red rallied to outscore the Terps 5-2 in the second half, including a goal by Kelleher. But in the end, the rally fell short. Kelleher had gained national attention during the semifinals when he scored a goal while breaking a defenders stick during a drive to the cage. The video went viral and Kelleher became a social media sensation. A 2020 graduate of MacArthur, Kelleher finished his sophomore campaign with 19 goals and eight assists.

At the high school track an field state qualifying tournament at North Shore High School, MacArthur’s Matthew Cassidy and Massapequa’s Sergio Talamo finished tied for second in the pole vault, reaching 11 feet, six inches.

MacArthur sent several runners to the New Balance National High School Championships at Franklin Field on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Natalie Longobucco finished second overall in the freshmen 400 Meters in the Rising Stars division. MacArthur’s girls 4×400 relay ream also qualified. Longobucco, Summer Looney, Angelina Widmer and Alyssa Rotondo ran a 4:10.2 and finished 14th overall against national competition. Gia Bergonzi also went as a relay alternate.

Farmingdale High School fared well at the state qualifying tournament. Junior Kyle Mullen (44-10.75) finished second and Senior Marcin Wasiuta (44-8.75) finished third in the shot put for the Dalers. Wasiuta also finished second in the discuss with a throw of 139-2.

In other results, Hicksville’s Aidan Aguirre finished first in the 1,500 meters with a time of 5:16.36. Island Trees’ senior Nicole LoMonte finished first in the pole vault with a jump of 10 feet. Junior Marygrace Coll, also from Island Trees, finished first in the long jump at 15 feet six inches.

James Rowan is an Anton Media Group contributor.