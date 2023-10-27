Massapequa’s Lockhart Kindergartners Have Rock Solid Confidence

Lockhart Elementary School kindergartners, from left, Kiara Tauber, Evan Liberatoscioli and Salvatore Blandino have started school with an “I Can” attitude. (Contributed photo)

“I can” is this year’s motto in Trisha Brackman’s kindergarten class at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. Every student keeps an “I can” rock at their desk to use as a source of inspiration.

Ms. Brackman said that she wanted to start the school year off on a positive note and foster a growth mindset among her students. By saying “I can,” her young learners will feel empowered to take on new challenges with confidence.

In addition to their rocks, each students drew a picture representing a goal he or she wants to achieve this year, such as learning how to read, getting better at math or being a good listener. Ms. Brackman said that keeping a positive attitude will help them soar to new heights in kindergarten and beyond.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District

