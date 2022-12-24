Massapequa’s Lockhart Students Make Wishes Come True

It was another very successful year for the annual Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. Students and staff collectively raised more than $9,500, which will grant wishes to three children.

The 34th annual Make-A-Wish concert on Dec. 23 featured musical performances by the fifth grade band, chorus and orchestra, as well as a holiday sing-along. The musical presentation is traditionally held the day before the holiday break to celebrate the generosity of the Lockhart community. In 34 years, the school has donated more than $190,000 to Make-A-Wish, including $9,530 this year.

Assistant Principal Louisa Vecchione said that the donation was made possible by small and large acts of kindness. Money was raised from a walk-a-thon, bracelet sale and contributions from families.

“This truly continues to be a community effort,” she said. “We are one little school but our impact has been tremendous.”

The wishes that Lockhart will grant this year are a ski trip to Alaska for a 10-year-old boy, an adaptive play set for the backyard of an 11-year-old girl and a puppy for a 13-year-old boy. Joan Siedlecki, a wish granter for the foundation, was on hand to accept the donation from Lockhart’s student council.

Diane Bacheller, the student council adviser, said the annual Make-A-Wish concert is a tradition steeped in the joy and excitement of giving to other people.

Musical performances included Christmas, Hanukkah and winter songs by the orchestra under the direction of Alison Pearl, the band conducted by Nicole Boyle and the chorus led by Kathleen Dyckman and special guest conductor Vincent Green, Massapequa’s director of fine and performing arts.

