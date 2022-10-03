Massapequa NewsSchool News Massapequa’s Unqua Fights Cancer By Going Gold By Observer Staff - October 3, 2022 0 6 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Students and staff donned their gold in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on Sept. 23 at Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. Principal Deanna Catapano (left) and Assistant Principal Laura Hulsaver were joined by third-, fourth- and fifth-graders who used their wardrobes to raise awareness and help put an end to pediatric cancer.(Photo courtesy of the Massapequa School District)