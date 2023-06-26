Massapequa’s Unqua Kindergartners Reflect On A ‘Berry’ Nice Year

It was a great first year for kindergartners at Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, as they learned a lot, made new friends and have memories that will last a lifetime. In Christine Radomski’s class, children made an end-of-year craft with the “berry” best thing about kindergarten.

Each child wrote a sentence, highlighting a favorite moment or an important lesson, which was then glued to a large paper strawberry. Students traced, cut and decorated the strawberries themselves, which helped them work on their fine motor skills. The youngsters got to take their strawberry craft home as a memento of their first year.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District