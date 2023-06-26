Massapequa’s Unqua Kindergartners Reflect On A ‘Berry’ Nice Year

Unqua Elementary School kindergartners, from left, Hailey Jurgens, Stephen Eing, Bridget Gorton and Bo Fondechene made strawberry crafts to highlight their favorite part of the school year. (Contributed photo)

It was a great first year for kindergartners at Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District, as they learned a lot, made new friends and have memories that will last a lifetime. In Christine Radomski’s class, children made an end-of-year craft with the “berry” best thing about kindergarten.

Each child wrote a sentence, highlighting a favorite moment or an important lesson, which was then glued to a large paper strawberry. Students traced, cut and decorated the strawberries themselves, which helped them work on their fine motor skills. The youngsters got to take their strawberry craft home as a memento of their first year.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District

