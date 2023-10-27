Massapequa’s Unqua Students Learn Through Comfort And Collaboration

Through hands-on inquiry and teamwork, students at Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District will find themselves with much more knowledge. A new Collaborative Learning Room at the school is designed to bring out the joy in learning and it is already getting good reviews.

Assistant Principal Laura Hulsaver conceived the idea, which led to the transformation of an extra classroom. The room is filled with flexible seating options. There are five circular dry-erase tables, each with different types of seats including traditional chairs, exercise balls, cushioned seats and both stationary and wobble stools. A U-shaped table provides a good spot for students to meet in a small group with a teacher. For those who don’t want to work at a table, there is a comfortable alphabet rug and padded floor cushions.

Ms. Hulsaver said that students can select the “setting where they learn best” for collaborative group work. The furniture can also be easily moved to create open spaces in the room. That was the case when Kim Kelly’s and Connor Hubbard’s third grade classes came together for a geography lesson on map coordinates.

Using masking tape, the teachers created two large grids that were used for map coordinate activities. At one station, students had to write directions to get through the grid while avoiding different obstacles such as mountains, a lake, quicksand and a troll. The other station had students place down pieces of different colored construction paper, based on the letter and number coordinates they were given. At the tables, the young cartographers completed map-related worksheets together.

“All learners learn differently,” Ms. Kelly said, adding that she and Mr. Hubbard chose to use the Collaborative Learning Room for the lesson because it required a lot of movement. “The flexible seating gives students choice and a sense of ownership. The new space allows them to learn through doing.”

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District