Massive Success Of Nassau Alzheimer’s Walk

Long Island residents participated in this year’s Nassau Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Eisenhower Park. Participants raised more than $284,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Thank you to everyone that came out to support Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Eisenhower Park,” said Tinamarie Hardekopf, director of development for the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter. “This helps the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Their motto is, “Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.”

On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — “a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.” The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“It was a beautiful day to raise awareness at Eisenhower Park,” said Ed Miller, co-chair of Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Nassau. “Being part of the walk committee was such an honor as this event will help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. Walk to End Alzheimer’s truly shows that you are not alone.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Yet despite this staggering number, it is a disease which often goes undiagnosed for months to years. “It’s such a unique disease. The Alzheimer’s — or even dementia — journey is so unique to the individual,” said Adam Flattau, Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter Board of Directors vice chair. “I’d say that the first thing most people experience, like with any disease or bad information, is a sense of denial. And that might very well be the result of a lack of awareness. Things get mixed up in our worlds these days. And there’s of course stigma associated with various diseases, including Alzheimer’s… People might just not want to acknowledge their symptoms.”

Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and 546,000 caregivers. Caregivers face a lot of stress in their journey to establish care for an impacted individual. “There sometimes comes this double-edged sword of families or caregivers saying ‘We can do this on our own’, when they really can’t do it on their own,” said Flattau, who pointed out that, like other diseases, specialists exist for a reason. “They do need help, and help is there. Alzheimer’s Association is there, and they are a wonderful and comprehensive resource.”

This is part of the reason walks like this one are so important. Not only as a source of fundraising, but also as a means to provide community for those impacted by Alzheimer’s as well as those who care for them.

For those lucky enough to experience a long and happy life, an increased risk of Alzheimer’s is, unfortunately, a strong possibility. It is a disease which knows no race or gender or class. It is therefore the responsibility of us all to continue the fight against progressive degenerative diseases, and hopefully one day cure Alzheimer’s.

About Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

—Additional information provided by Alzheimer’s Association, Long Island Chapter