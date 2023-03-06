Mayor And Trustees Welcome Grand Café To Massapequa Park

Mayor Daniel Pearl, owner Mike Fiorillo along with Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino, Trustees Dana Durso, Todd Svec and Christine Wiss help cut the ceremonial ribbon celebrating the opening of the Grand Café located on Front Street in Massapequa Park.

–Submitted by Marcus Povinelli, Deputy Village Clerk