Mayor Daniel Pearl and Board of Trustees served residents a delicious breakfast at Brady Park cooked by Patrizia’s of Massapequa Park. Mayor Daniel Pearl and the Board of Trustees are pictured here from L to R: Trustee Christine Wiss, Trustee Dana Durso, Mayor Daniel Pearl, Deputy Mayor Tina Schiaffino and Trustee Todd Svec.

–Submitted by Marcus Povinelli, Deputy Village Clerk