Missions Of Mercy

How PALS SkyHope ferries patients to medical treatment for free

Pilot Joe Howley may have gotten a late start flying planes at the age of 35, but he’s more than made up for lost time as the founder and president of PALS Sky Hope. Based out of Farmingdale’s Republic Airport, PALS (which stands for Patient AirLift Services), is a nonprofit that arranges free flights for patients requiring medical diagnosis, treatment or follow-up who cannot afford or are unable to fly commercially. Howley recently achieved his 1,000th-flight milestone with his Embraer Phenom 300, during which time he has helped 1,681 passengers, traveled 33 states and countries and flown 329,000 miles. And while he’s happy to have hit that mark, the New Jersey native is even prouder of how far PALS has come since he co-founded it with a handful of fellow pilots 12 years ago.

“[PALS] was founded in 2010,” Howley recalled. “We’d all done various forms of volunteer flying with different organizations. The way it worked out, we felt like we could do it a little bit differently and a little bit better. We decided to form PALS SkyHope and started with six pilots and no office. We took it from there and we’ve been very fortunate. We’ve grown quite exponentially, particularly in the early years. And now, we’re on the precipice of doing even greater things. I’m really excited because many of the original board members are still here. But we’re in the process of finding new and better leaders than when we started. I’m very excited to be able to potentially turn this into a multi-generational kind of organization.”

With PALS having a pool of roughly 500 general aviation pilots to choose from, Howley and his fellow volunteers use their time, talents and aircraft to transport patients and veterans to specialized medical treatments, retreats and humanitarian missions, often hundreds of miles from a patient’s home. PALS also arranges volunteer flights for family members of patients as compassionate missions, to ensure patients have support when they are away from home for long periods. It’s a duty and privilege Howley and the PALS aviators take seriously.

“For me personally, what I’ve always felt is that the illnesses don’t happen in a vacuum,” Howley said. “Someone else in your family is affected by your illness. If you’re an adult, you might lose your job. If it’s your spouse, they might lose their job. If you have three kids in the family and one of them has an illness, the other two are affected. If you have an illness that requires ongoing medical care and you have to go 300 miles, if you don’t know about us, what you’re doing is hopping in a car with 100,000 miles on it to go get to chemotherapy. You’re wiped out, you drive home or get a hotel room that you can’t afford. You lose the whole day and the family is affected. What I’ve always felt PALS does and makes me feel good about at the end of the day is that we can fly you at eight o’clock in the morning to Boston let’s say, have your chemo done from 11 to 1 and get you home in time for dinner. So your family isn’t totally broken up that day. Between finances and the stresses of illness, there are so many potential fissures that can happen in a family. I like to think we help alleviate that.”

One of the programs the nonprofit runs that Howley is most proud of is PALS for Patriots, which provides free air transportation for military personnel and veterans to support the well-being of their body, mind and spirit. His 1,000 flight-milestone was the result of the 62-year-old flyboy bringing four veterans to an Atlanta Braves game through a partnership with Major League Baseball. When Howley started with this program, he soon discerned that these trips went beyond just catching nine innings of hardball.

“I was asked to take guys from Walter Reed Hospital to a game,” Howley said. “I said I’d do it because it sounded pretty good to go to a baseball game. I quickly realized that it was anything but taking these guys to a baseball game. [In reality], you were getting them out of the hospital and showing them there was a life after being wounded. It’s still the case to this day, including the one I just did. More times than not, the people we’re flying say this is one of the greatest things that have ever happened in their life. And I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m just taking you to a baseball game.’ We even went to a Pirates game and they’re not even that good.”

The organization’s website is fairly straightforward and provides portals for pilots to volunteer and patients to register for flights. Howley is optimistic about the future and as he explained, PALS is a three-leggged stool—patients, pilots and fundraising. It’s a delicate balance the nonprofit strives to maintain.

“We love what we’re doing, but we don’t want to overstate it—we’re just helping people,” Howley said. The reality is we’d love it if more people knew what we’re doing because it really is free. And everybody will know, has known or does know somebody who has an illness and needs to get somewhere that’s not around the corner. And they don’t know how to pay for it. We answer those two questions—we’ll get you there and we’ll pay for it. You worry about getting better. Getting the word out is always a challenge. If you were sick, you don’t Google, ‘How do I get to the Cleveland clinic by airplane for free?’ It’s always a challenge, but we’re [here] 12 years and strong. We do more than a dozen flights a month. We obviously know how to do it and absolutely have the capacity to do much more.”

PALS SkyHope Fast Facts



1. In 12 years, PALS SkyHope serves more than 3,300 families with upwards of 27,000 flights

2. Flights are at no cost to the family. There is no limit to the number of flights a person can receive. One patient with cancer from Schenectady, NY, has received 252 flights for treatment at Dana Farber in Boston.

3. About 39 percent of PALS flights are for cancer. Patients in rural areas have limited access to oncologists and clinical trials which can be lifesaving. Rural areas have disproportionate rates of death from cancer.

4. Roughly 35 percent of PALS flights are for children.

5. In addition to medical flights, PALS proudly flies veterans to our partner organizations that support their mind body and soul. These include rehabilitative retreats, adaptive camps, service dogs, post-traumatic growth programs and morale-boosting events.

—Provided by PALS SkyHope

Visit www.palservices.org, email info@palservices.org or call 888-818-1231 or 631-694-7257 to find out more about PALS SkyHope.