Model Train Show to Benefit Oyster Bay Railroad Museum

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca announced that Trainville Hobby Depot will host a Model Train Show on Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hicksville Community Center, located at 28 West Carl Street in Hicksville. The Model Train Show includes operating model layouts coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot. Charitable donations are being accepted at the exhibit to support the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum.

“We are pleased to partner with Trainville Hobby Depot, who coordinates or participates in many hobby shows that benefit the fundraising efforts of a sponsoring organization,” said Town Clerk LaMarca. “Assisting groups that not only bring a fun and educational experience to residents of all ages, but also help preserve our history in understanding the railroad’s role in our heritage, is a great cause.”

Area train club are invited to display operating model layouts, including N, O, HO, On30, and G scales.

Admission in to the exhibit is $5.00, children ages 4-11 years are $3.00 and entry for children under the age of 4 is free. For further information, please visit www.trainville.com or call (516) 433-4444.

–Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay