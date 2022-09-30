Morgan Center Hosts Special Re-Dedication Ceremony Of Hicksville Facility

Late New York Islanders legend Clark Gillies honored

The Morgan Center (TMC), the nation’s first not-for-profit preschool program for children with cancer, recently hosted a re-dedication ceremony of its educational facility in Hicksville in honor of NHL Hall of Famer, four-time Stanley Cup Champion and New York Islanders Captain No. 9 Clark Gillies.

Gillies was an ardent supporter of The Morgan Center and served on the board of the non-profit for many years before his passing. Pam Gillies and board members of the Clark Gillies Foundation presented The Morgan Center with a check of $50,000.

“We are forever grateful for the life and legacy of Clark Gillies and his foundation,” Morgan Center Director Nancy Zuch said. “Through The Gillies Foundation’s generous donations, The Morgan Center is able to provide education and support for families of pre-K children undergoing cancer treatment. Our program allows parents to interact with each other and the children can be together in a warm and supportive educational environment.”

“Clark loved The Morgan Center and being at programs with the children,” Pam Gillies said. “Every time he visited it put a smile on his face and even when he was facing health challenges himself. We know that Clark would be so pleased his legacy will live on

at The Morgan Center here on Long Island.”

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joe Saladino, presented a proclamation at The Morgan Center designating Sept. 9 Clark Gillies Day in the Town of Oyster Bay. The date 9/9 was selected because Clark wore the number 9 as a member of the New York Islanders.

Sept. 9 also marked the beginning of in-person learning at The Morgan Center for the first time in more than

two years, since before the pandemic. The Morgan Center program is free of charge and is supported by private donations and fundraising.

For more than 19 years, The Morgan Center has helped hundreds of children battling cancer and has provided a high-quality learning, fun and social experience in a safe environment.

The Morgan Center is named after Morgan Zuch, daughter of founders Nancy and Rod Zuch. Morgan underwent cancer treatment at a young age and missed out on the opportunity to attend pre-K. Morgan, a cancer survivor, rowed D1 crew at Marist College and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2020. She went on to earn her Master’s degree in Educational Psychology from Marist 2021 and will teach at TMC at the Orlando Chapter this Fall.

Visit www.themorgancenter.org for more information on The Morgan Center.

—Submitted by The Morgan Center