Musicians Don’t Skip A Beat At Massapequa’s Fairfield School

Fairfield Elementary School fifth graders used boomwhackers during a music lesson about Rondo form.

March is Music in Our Schools Month, but elementary students in the Massapequa School District are immersed in music instruction throughout the year. Fifth-graders at Fairfield Elementary School, who are studying more complex musical concepts, recently enjoyed an interactive rhythm lesson.

The drums were one of three percussion instruments students used to make Rondo form music. (Contributed photos)

Teacher Jeanine Yako taught students about Rondo form, a style of music that was common in the Classical and Romantic eras, which includes a refrain and alternating, contrasting themes. The young musicians created Rondo form pieces using three groupings of percussion instruments – boomwhackers, drums and egg shakers – exploring how the different sounds came together to form a unified piece of music. Students rotated through the three stations so everyone go to experience each instrument.

–Submitted by the Massapequa School District

