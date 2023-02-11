Nassau County Legislature Honors NCPD Officer Who Saved Life For Top Cop

Recently, the Nassau County Legislature honored 8th Precinct Nassau County Police Officer Chelsea Penn for her heroic rescue of a woman on a train tracks, who was trying to commit suicide.

On September 11th, 2022, Officer Penn was on patrol in Hicksville and stopped at a train crossing where the rails were down. A train was coming, and Officer Penn noticed something on the track. As she got closer, she realized it was a young woman lying on the tracks with her bicycle. The young woman was not moving, and as Office Penn found out, she was trying to commit suicide.

Officer Penn activated her emergency lights and exited her car and yelled for the woman to get off the tracks. After the woman refused to comply, Officer Penn ran onto the tracks and physically removed the woman as the train was approaching. She was able to get the woman off the tracks with ten seconds to spare. The woman told Officer Penn she intended to commit suicide, and Officer Penn called for an ambulance to take her to Nassau County Medical Center.

Thanks to Officer Penn’s quick actions, she was able to save this woman’s life. The Legislature is proud to honor her as their Top Cop for January 2023.

—Submitted by Mary Studdert, Communications Director for Majority Caucus