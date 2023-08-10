National Night Out At Mid Island Y JCC In Plainview

Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Mid Island Y JCC, the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1 – an event that drew hundreds to the Plainview community hub.

Held in thousands of communities each year on the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out is an initiative that seeks to promote “police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.” The 2023 installment marks National Night Out’s 40th anniversary as a national observance.

Legislator Drucker’s event was presented in partnership with the Nassau County Police Department’s Second Precinct and local community partners in business, education, and healthcare. Family-friendly activities from National Night Out include giveaways from local businesses and community groups, refreshments, raffle prizes donated by local businesses, martial arts demonstrations, sweet treats from an ice cream truck sponsored by the Nassau County Superior Officers Association, popcorn and cotton candy, a bouncy castle, and more.

Additional attractions included visits from NCPD Commissioner Patrick Ryder and the department’s K-9 and Mounted units, tours of a Plainview Fire Department ladder truck and ambulance, a display of historic tanks from the Museum of American Armor; entertainment from Party Harty, and information from local businesses, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations.

“Since 1984, National Night Out events across the country have strengthened bonds between law enforcement agencies and the community members they work tirelessly to serve and protect each and every day,” Legislator Drucker said. “We are blessed in Nassau County to have what I believe is the finest police force in the nation, and it was a privilege to celebrate their efforts with our partners at the Mid Island Y JCC and so many community stakeholders.”

—Submitted by the Office of Legislator Arnold W. Drucker