New Division Avenue High School Assistant Principal Announced

Daniel Fazio has been announced as the new assistant principal at Division Avenue High School in the Levittown Public School District. Fazio comes to Levittown having previously served as the coordinator of social services for Bethpage High School and John F. Kennedy Middle School in the Bethpage School District, where he has also served as a special education and social studies teacher since 2012. He was adviser for the Key Club and the National Honor Society at Bethpage High School and was the assistant coach for varsity baseball and varsity soccer.



Fazio has a master’s degree in child study from St. Joseph’s College and is a graduate of the educational leadership program for school building leader and school district leader from Mercy College. He holds New York State professional certifications in social studies education and in students with disabilities.

—Submitted by Levittown Public Schools