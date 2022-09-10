New Educators Join Bethpage’s Instructional Team

New faculty members received a warm welcome into the Bethpage Union Free School District during the district’s annual new teacher orientation on Aug. 24. The day allowed them to get acclimated to the district before the first day of school on Sept. 1.



Orientation kicked off in the Bethpage High School courtyard where new teachers enjoyed breakfast and were introduced to Superintendent of Schools David Schneider, Board President James McGlynn, central administrators and directors. They each welcomed the new staff and shared their position in the district, along with their background. Schneider encouraged the new teachers to seek support from administrators and directors throughout the school year and reinforced the importance of working as a team. During the day, the new faculty members participated in meetings and got acquainted with their individual schools. The orientation provided a smooth transition into the Bethpage Union Free School District.

—Submitted by the Bethpage Union Free School District